ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC cut its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 5.7% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $22.96 on Friday, hitting $254.70. 3,499,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,139. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

