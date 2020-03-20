Sessia Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $540,417.32 and approximately $4.02 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.