SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Richard Alan Carlson Sells 4,645 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $33,351.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SHSP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 148,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.11. SharpSpring Inc has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of SharpSpring from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

