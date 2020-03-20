Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Temenos (NYSE:TMNSF) Critical Comparison

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Temenos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.58 billion 25.29 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -368.15 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -7.91% -2.69% -2.36% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shopify and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 3 13 13 0 2.34 Temenos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $470.31, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Temenos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shopify beats Temenos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers. It also offers funds and securities solutions; financial crime solutions, which combat financial crime for banks, and large and small businesses; payment solutions; and risk and compliance solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, the company provides CorporateSuite products for corporate banking needs; FundSuite, a fund administration software for fund accounting, portfolio accounting, and investor servicing and transfer agency activities; IslamicSuite services for Islamic banking; InclusiveBankingSuite, an integrated banking software solution for microfinance institutions and community banks; RetailSuite, an integrated banking software solution for retail banks; and WealthSuite, an integrated software solution for wealth managers. Further, it offers technology products, such as data, design, integration, interaction, and platform. Additionally, the company provides customer support, cloud banking, expert, and training services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

