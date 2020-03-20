Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $19.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $12.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $94.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.08 million, with estimates ranging from $129.75 million to $130.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,702 shares of company stock worth $3,897,803 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

