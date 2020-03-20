Single Collateral DAI Market Capitalization Achieves $15.08 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and $52,812.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00016622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00071115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.04123065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,739,784 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.