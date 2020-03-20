SingularDTV (SNGLS) One Day Volume Tops $74,962.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ChaoEX, OKEx and Braziliex. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $74,962.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui, OKEx, ChaoEX, Braziliex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

