SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $6.41 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $6.41 million and $145,957.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.02643925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00182294 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex, DragonEX, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

