Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 50,159 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $50,268,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. 1,078,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.