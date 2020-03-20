Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 681,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,228. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

