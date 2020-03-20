Skycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $330,947.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $330,947.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005564 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, C2CX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance, Iquant and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

