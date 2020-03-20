SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $295,026.13 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $295,026.13 and $69,468.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004256 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,318,960 coins and its circulating supply is 23,241,868 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.