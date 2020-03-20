SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s score:

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

