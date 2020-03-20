Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. Solaris has a market capitalization of $222,887.44 and $6,723.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,817,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,817,715 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

