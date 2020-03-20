Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Insider Purchases £5,220 in Stock

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,220 ($6,866.61).

SOLI traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 332 ($4.37). 24,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Solid State PLC has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 685 ($9.01).

Get Solid State alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.