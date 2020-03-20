Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price

Headlines about RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. RECKITT BENCKIS/S earned a news impact score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s ranking:

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

RBGLY stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.