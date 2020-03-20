Sony (NYSE:SNE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Sony’s ranking:

Sony stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. Sony has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

