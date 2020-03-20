Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Cfra raised their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $46.36. 11,836,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

