Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Buys 1,600 Shares

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham acquired 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $55,024.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,361.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,391. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.91.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

