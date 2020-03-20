Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $661.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.30 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $990.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

