S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a coverage optimism score of -3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected S&P Global’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

S&P Global stock opened at $207.78 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

