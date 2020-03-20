Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.13

News articles about Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spark Power Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Spark Power Group’s analysis:

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

SPG traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.30. The company has a market cap of $99.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.