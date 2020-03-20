SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $52,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. 1,159,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

