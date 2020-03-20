SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6018 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.90. 12,177,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $189.67 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

