SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $23.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.