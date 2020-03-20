SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SYE stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79.

