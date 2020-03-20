SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SYG stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

