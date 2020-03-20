SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SYV traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

