SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.54% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $59,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.09. 92,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,172. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.