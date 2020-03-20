SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $275,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,007,000 after purchasing an additional 800,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,415.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB opened at $27.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.