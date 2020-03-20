SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3962 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPYD stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,807. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73.

