SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6109 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYB traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 23,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807. SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

