SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $2.15 (ASX:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 2.145 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SPY stock traded up A$27.49 ($19.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$432.00 ($306.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares.

