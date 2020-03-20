SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6687 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,024. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.