SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Increases Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.1098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

