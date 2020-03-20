SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:SHE)

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:SHE traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

