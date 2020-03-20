SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4686 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. 255,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,158. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.