SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4538 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SMLV stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,145. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.