Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,697 ($35.48).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,378 ($31.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,676.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,639.64. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectris will post 17111.0808052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

