Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,716.20 and approximately $7,228.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00618271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

