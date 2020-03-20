Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0463 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $578,649.18 and $126.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.53 or 1.00546018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00069016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.