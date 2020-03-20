Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON: SPX) recently:

3/19/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/19/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 9,200 ($121.02).

3/12/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/11/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to £100 ($131.54). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 8,370 ($110.10).

1/20/2020 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the stock.

SPX opened at GBX 8,140 ($107.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,864.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,516.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

