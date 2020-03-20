SpreadCoin (SPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $8,330.86 and $4.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

