SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of SPX Flow worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter worth about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

