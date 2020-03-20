SRB Corp Buys 6,114 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SRB Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 13.6% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $168,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,368,000 after buying an additional 998,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,008,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

