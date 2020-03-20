SRB Corp Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,993 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 7.3% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,365,000 after purchasing an additional 650,022 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,906,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,977,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

