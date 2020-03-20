St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Sector Performer” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.80 ($15.27).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ stock opened at GBX 777.20 ($10.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,053.72. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 751.20 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.