Stakenet (XSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $206,118.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a market cap of $3.59 million and $206,118.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.01160562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,868,306 coins and its circulating supply is 96,004,072 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

