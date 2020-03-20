Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 198.16 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.70.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

