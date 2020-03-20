Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 52.5% Higher This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.04324777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

